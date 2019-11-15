ACCF pays over $14.2m in compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission has paid over $14.2m in compensation to victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents, or to the families of victims who have passed away.

According to ACCF, they received 215 death applications and 1916 injury applications in the last two years.

In a statement, ACCF says they have paid out to 413 applications while 1485 applications are still being processed.

One hundred and ninety-four applications were declined.

ACCF says victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents are now able to receive compensation without protracted, delayed and unnecessary legal challenges and costs.

ACCF held its third Board meeting yesterday.