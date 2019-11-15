ACCF pays out over $155,000 for motorcycle accidents

The Accident Compensation Commission has paid out over $155,000 to victims involved in motorcycle accidents.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says they have paid out compensation for three accidents in the last six months.

Akbar is urging motorcyclists to be careful on the road.

“When the team deals with the victims of accidents when they talk to the injured riders or the families of injured riders or those riders who have passed on. The team sees the pain and the suffering that the riders, injured riders, or the families endure. So in that sense, as a commission, it is our preference that we actually don’t hear from your riders, because if we hear from you, that means you are either seriously injured or you’re dead. It’s because the team wants to see you safe and well.”

Meanwhile, a remembrance day was held at the Vodafone Arena yesterday with more than 90 members of the Fiji Motor Cyclists Association gathered to remember the fallen riders.

FMA President Rodney Fong says they lost seven bikers and sadly none of these bikers were at fault and ten received serious injuries.