Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

ACCF paid out more than $3m for employment accidents

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 5:40 am

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid a total of $3,076,500 for employment accidents.

ACCF CEO Parvez Akbar says it has made two further payments of compensation to victims of employment accidents, one for serious injuries and the other for the death of a worker.

The injured worker, Vijay Kumar was assaulted at his workplace by a co-worker.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar suffered traumatic injuries to his left side of the brain, reduced functional movement to left side of his body and scar.

He is not able to go back to work since the incident due to the severe injuries.

Upon receiving his application and all relevant information, ACCF processed it in a timely manner and assessed his compensation in accordance with the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations.

Akbar says the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has also made a payment to the wife of a victim of an employment accident which resulted in the victim’s death.

He adds that victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents continue to see the benefits of the no fault compensation scheme which enables payment of compensation without incurring legal costs, without lengthy legal battles and without unreasonable exclusions.

Akbar says workers and employers are encouraged to take personal responsibility and all necessary steps to prevent employment accidents.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.