ACCF paid out more than $3m for employment accidents

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid a total of $3,076,500 for employment accidents.

ACCF CEO Parvez Akbar says it has made two further payments of compensation to victims of employment accidents, one for serious injuries and the other for the death of a worker.

The injured worker, Vijay Kumar was assaulted at his workplace by a co-worker.

Kumar suffered traumatic injuries to his left side of the brain, reduced functional movement to left side of his body and scar.

He is not able to go back to work since the incident due to the severe injuries.

Upon receiving his application and all relevant information, ACCF processed it in a timely manner and assessed his compensation in accordance with the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations.

Akbar says the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has also made a payment to the wife of a victim of an employment accident which resulted in the victim’s death.

He adds that victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents continue to see the benefits of the no fault compensation scheme which enables payment of compensation without incurring legal costs, without lengthy legal battles and without unreasonable exclusions.

Akbar says workers and employers are encouraged to take personal responsibility and all necessary steps to prevent employment accidents.