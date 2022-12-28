ACCF paid $500,000 for School accidents

ACCF Chief Executive Officer Parvez Akbar

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid out $500,000 to victims and families of school accidents this year.

According to Chief Executive Officer Parvez Akbar, this has been paid through the introduction of the no-fault compensation scheme pursuant to the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations, which came into force in January 2019.

He says the nature of the cases is surprising as students get involved in unfortunate accidents.

Article continues after advertisement

“You’ve got school students poking the eyes of each other with pencils, you’ve got students whose teeth have been broken while playing sports, and one student had his jaw collapsed during a rugby match and we paid about $22,000 for that so there are all sorts of things and a lot of bullying goes on which results in injuries as well.”

Akbar says in previous years, parents used to hesitate to take action against schools due to the ramifications of suing a school.

ACCF is also working closely with the Ministry of Education to raise awareness about reducing school accidents.