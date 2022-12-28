ACCF paid $15 million in Compensation

Chief Executive Officer Parvez Akbar.

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid out $15 million to victims and families of motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents this year.

This has been paid through the introduction of the no-fault compensation scheme pursuant to the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations, which came into force in January 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Parvez Akbar says there has been an increase in numbers as the death toll stands at 44 while it stood at 25 last year in the same period.

“So those are not good numbers so we are quite seriously concerned if you look at the causes, they remain to speed, drunk driving, dangerous driving, and of course parental negligence, these are sort of the top causes of motor vehicle accidents.”

Akbar says drivers need to plan their journey before leaving.

“Give yourself plenty of room and plenty of time to get to where you want to get to if your journey is three hours, give yourself four hours, take your time, don’t rush, don’t drive dangerously, and don’t take risks. Drivers need to make sure that they are well rested, driver fatigue is a serious issue, and we all face this at some point in time, we think we are ok but definitely, when you hit the road, it quickly creeps up on you so definitely don’t drink and drive.”

ACCF has paid over $40 million in compensation since the introduction of the no-fault compensation scheme.