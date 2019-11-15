ACCF expresses concerns to drunk and dangerous drivers

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji expresses its concern regarding an accident at Nasole Road in Nasinu over the weekend that allegedly occurred as a result of drunk and dangerous driving.

Chef Executive Parvez Akbar states certain drivers continue to breach these road rules despite compelling evidence on how alcohol affects the brain and the ability to drive.

It is evident with the 244 drivers who were arrested for drunk and driving from the 1st of January to the 27th of July.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are working closely with the Fiji Police in an effort to reduce road accidents that are resulted from drunk driving.

“The response has been very good lately, we have worked very closely with Fiji Police and we’ve had a couple of coffee drives as well and just to make sure that drives are rested before they drive or whilst driving they take a break before they carry on with their journey. The response has been good but I think they need to do more cause drives sleep a lot that is another issue that is a concern to the commission”

He says the eight people including a baby who were victims of the Nasole accident have been urged to contact the ACCF regarding their entitlements.

However, the Commission currently awaits police investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the accident before identifying those who will be compensated.

The Commission is encouraging drivers to make arrangements to ensure those behind the wheels are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.