ACCF compensates Seaqaqa man $85k for accident

The Accident Compensation Commission has paid $85,500 to the victim of an employment accident in Seaqaqa, Vanua Levu.

The injured worker, Manoj Kumar was employed as a Machine Assistant.

While using a mechanical harvester on the 27th of August last year, Kumar was instructed to clear a jam which resulted in his left hand been trapped between the blades.

Article continues after advertisement

This led to Kumar’s left hand being amputated from the wrist.

The Commission having received Kumar’s application and all relevant information assessed his compensation in accordance with the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations.

Kumar says he was not expecting such a quick response from the Commission nor the significant payout.

Kumar says he will use the money for his children’s education and to pay off debts as well as look into further medical treatment for his hand.

Meanwhile, the Commission is encouraging workers and employers to take personal responsibility and all necessary steps to prevent employment accidents.

ACCF offers the following safety tips when using a mechanical harvester machine:

• Make sure all guards and shields are in place.

• Ensure all workers are trained in proper operating technique and safety procedures when using machinery.

• Never clean, maintain, adjust or clear jams when the machine is on, stop all moving parts before servicing the machine.

• Operators should take regular breaks.

• Protective footwear and close-fitting clothes are essential when working in and around machinery.

• Use suitable access equipment and take precautions for work at height during cleaning and maintenance operations.

• Where night harvesting is carried out, hazards must be identified, preferably by the use of reflectors.

• Keep the platform and all steps free from oil and grease to lessen the possibility of slipping. Dew on metal surfaces is particularly hazardous.