ACCF compensates Indonesian family

[Source: Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji / Facebook]

The Accident Compensation Commission has made its first payment to an Indonesian family who lost a loved one at an employment site.

According to the Commission, the victim was an Indonesian citizen and a construction worker who has been in Fiji since 2017.

The deceased employee assisted his workmates to move granite slabs when the accident occurred. It also resulted in his death.

ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says business leaders play a crucial role in developing and sustaining a strong health and safety culture and performance.

He also stressed that leaders should demonstrate the importance of maintaining health, safety, and well-being in workplaces.