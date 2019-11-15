ACCF CEO meets with Acting Police Commissioner

Accident Compensation Commission CEO Parvez Akbar has congratulated Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu on his appointment to the position.

Akbar and Tudravu also met to discuss the maintenance and enhancement of the existing relationship with the Fiji Police Force as a key stakeholder of the Commission.

The ACCF CEO says the meeting covered all aspects of their work including motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.

Akbar says Police play a vital role for ACCF because no compensation is payable to a victim of a motor vehicle accident unless there is a police report which verifies the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The key thing was the support for the work that we both do for each other and of course the collaboration and sharing of information and sharing of resources was key. And both entities are quite keen on focusing on customer service.”

Akbar also emphasized the importance of close collaboration between ACCF and Police and also expressed his gratitude for the support by the force.

The Acting Commissioner acknowledged the work done by ACCF and confirmed the continued support of the Force towards the work of the Commission.