ACCF carries out awareness in Taveuni

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji team carried out community awareness and assessments in Taveuni this week.

ACCF engaged with members of the public regarding the accident compensation scheme and also held awareness sessions in schools, communities and public areas.

The team distributed safety message flyers, bumper stickers, safety posters, and tote bags in Somosomo Village, Navakawau Village and Ura Village, while also engaging with key stakeholders such as Taveuni Hospital, Taveuni Police Station, Matei Community Post and local resorts.

Residents in Taveuni are now knowledgeable about the no-fault accident compensation scheme.



