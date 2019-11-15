ACCF combats driver fatigue

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji and the Fiji Police Force reached out to 900 drivers in a joint operation conducted over the weekend.

The operation at the Pacific Harbour Police Post aimed to address driver fatigue to avoid road accidents.

ACCF team members provided coffee and water to drivers allowing them to take a short break.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative received positive feedback from drivers and ACCF is urging drivers to prioritize their safety and drive cautiously this festive season.