News

ACCF combats driver fatigue

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 17, 2019 11:00 am
The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji and the Fiji Police Force reached out to 900 drivers in a joint operation conducted over the weekend.

The operation at the Pacific Harbour Police Post aimed to address driver fatigue to avoid road accidents.

ACCF team members provided coffee and water to drivers allowing them to take a short break.

The initiative received positive feedback from drivers and ACCF is urging drivers to prioritize their safety and drive cautiously this festive season.

