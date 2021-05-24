ACCF bears cost of medical report for compensation claims

The Accident Compensation Commission bears the cost of the medical report says Chief Executive Parvez Akbar.

During submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, questions were raised on the delay in acquiring medical report for compensation purpose.

Committee Member Inosi Kuridrani says there is a delay in medical reports to lodge claims and accident victims face difficulties due to these delays.

He also questioned the cost of the medical report.

Akbar says the Commission bears the cost of the medical report.

“With injuries, the doctors follow the AMA guidelines which is American Medical Association guidelines for impairment assessment so what happens in the process, so if someone gets injured before a final assessment is done there is a waiting period of about 18 months sometimes its longer and the reason for that is they wait for the body to heal

Since 2018, the Commission has received 467 applications for employment-related accidents.

Thirty-three applications were processed for death, and 434 were paid for a workplace injury.