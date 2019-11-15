ACCF assists late bus driver's family

A team from the Accident Compensation Commission recently visited Roshni Lata, the widow of late Subhash Chand.

Chand died at the CWM Hospital in Suva earlier this month after he was allegedly assaulted by three men at the Nausori Bus Stand on 3rd October.

The team assisted the family with their application for compensation under the Accident Compensation Act 2017, on the grounds that Chand’s death was due to an employment accident.

Article continues after advertisement

Whether there is an entitlement to compensation, in this case, will depend on the outcome of ACCF’s investigation.

The team advised the requirements and documents that needed to be provided.

The Commission says as a result of the Accident Compensation scheme introduced by Government, Chand can apply for compensation without hiring a lawyer, without going to court and without proving fault.

Chand acknowledged the team for reaching out to her and the family during this very difficult time.