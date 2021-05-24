Home

Accessibility to quality nutritious food

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 18, 2021 6:40 am

More than 90,000 households in the urban and peri-urban centers benefited from the Ministry of Agriculture’s seed package distribution.

The Ministry initiated a Home Gardening programme this year to assist families and the thousands of Fijians affected by COVID-19.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says their teams distributed over 135,709 seed packages to thousands of families to help address food security during the pandemic.

Dr Reddy says the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuous challenges imposed by climate change highlight the need to work together as value-based food supply chains that promote local food policies and agri-enterprises.

Fiji joined the global community in commemorating the 2021 World Food Day which coincided with the 76th Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations anniversary.

