Access to data creates demand for more

All Fijians must have access to mobile telecommunication networks to ensure everyone can share in national progress.

Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says technological advancement is the new frontier for Fiji and has already transformed the lives of almost every Fijian.

“Telecommunications, internet, mobile phones connectivity has been hailed as the greatest equalizer. A poor person can access Google, so can a rich person. It becomes the greatest dis-equalizer if you don’t connect some people and others are connected.”

The minister adds that data use has never been higher than it is right now, but all indications are that demand will grow.

He was speaking at Digicel Fiji’s 12th-anniversary celebrations last night.