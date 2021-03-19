Accepting former inmates a challenge: Nawaibalavu

Accepting villagers released from the Fiji Corrections Service back in the society has been a challenge for the Nadroga/Navosa provinces.

Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council head, Timoci Nawaibalavu says they want to rectify this and are working with the FCS on the way forward.

Nawailbalavu says it’s about time families learn to give former inmates a second chance.

“We should know that they are our very own, they are our children and they are our blood. So we need to learn to accept them when they are released by the Correction Service. The Council has established ways forward together with the Fiji Correction Service and this needs support from families and loved ones to help these former inmates get back on track with their lives.”

Fiji Corrections Service Commander, Francis Kean says some inmates from the province will be released on parole to undergo training.

“Six children under our care will be training in Nasau next month. This is part of an agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, they will be staying with their families. This is the first step we are taking as we prepare for their release.”

The Fiji Corrections Service is providing relevant business training and helping sharpen other skills of inmates to prepare them to reunite with their families.

Other programmes include raising awareness and signing MOUs with provinces around the country.