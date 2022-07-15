Academic believes some teachers are lacking motivation

Monash Business School Professor Paresh Narayan during his presentation at the Higher Education Forum in Nadi [Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

An academic believes that Fiji is lacking teachers who are motivated to teach.

During his presentation at the Higher Education Forum in Nadi, Monash Business School Professor Paresh Narayan expressed concern about the quality of teachers produced in universities.

This is based purely on Professor Narayan’s research on Fiji’s education sector.

He feels that some educators are only teaching because they don’t have any other opportunities.

“They forced themselves into this profession where they don’t necessarily belong, and therefore this really just becomes a job for them, not the real intent to mentor and educate children.”

Narayan, who was also Australia’s youngest Professor of Finance, says Fiji needs to focus on getting things right from the primary level, as this is the foundation for education.

“When I was in primary school we had wonderful teachers who motivated their students. I still remember the type of lessons I had in Class 4 and 5 and you want to have that kind of impact. You want to have a long lasting impact from teachers because those are the years for you to learn.”

He adds that even though there will be good teachers in secondary school, it could be difficult for them as students’ prime learning years have been wasted.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar also stated that the Higher Education Commission should ensure that teacher training programs are benchmarked to global accreditation institutions.