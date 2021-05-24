Minister for Housing Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has revealed there has been abuse of funds by Ba Provincial Holdings.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are factions, frictions, and fractures in the company itself as the funds have gone missing.

He adds the company needs to be able to deliver the services that the government as tenants want.

“A classic example is Ba Provincial Holdings. This is for Family Court and Magistrates Court. The toilets do not work. Half of the building is not operational at times. Things are falling down and things are dilapidated. Yet government year on using tax payers’ funds is actually paying the market rent for this.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds one provincial council is in talks with the government and they are looking at entering into a tenancy agreement with them.

He states the government had to pay a million dollars to get out of the tenancy agreement over Kadavu House in Suva as it is not built up to the standard.

“The UN is now telling us that one of the walls or floors cracked and someone actually fell down. That is the quality of the building that were being built.”

The Housing Minister says there should have been proper accountability.

Sayed-Khaiyum also says some shareholders of the company are siphoning off the fund.