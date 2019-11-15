ABP Live report lacks facts

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says he is not aware of any case involving a Fijian national being found positive for COVID-19 in India.

This comes after India media outlet ABP Live reported that two areas of South Delhi have been sealed because of a man from Fiji who was tested positive for Coronavirus.

ABP Live had claimed that apart from the man from Fiji, his family including his son, daughter-in-law and grandson were tested positive in India.

This was very much similar to the case of the Fijian national who is currently in Fiji and tested positive of COVID-19 after arriving from India earlier on.

According to ABP Live News, three streets in the two areas had to be sealed due to the carelessness of the man who they claim is from Fiji.

There are many inconsistencies in the report as it lacked basic information such as when the man was in Fiji, when he returned to India and when was the test conducted on him.