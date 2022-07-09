Abe was a visionary statesman: Rabuka

[File Photo]

Former Prime Minister Abe was Japan’s youngest premier in the postwar era, a visionary statesman, a charismatic leader and a relentless champion of democratic values and ideals.

These were the words of People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka in his message of condolences to Abe, after his assassination yesterday at a political campaign event in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

Rabuka says Abe’s demise is an irreparable loss not only for Japan but also for the world at large.

He adds this attack was an act of brutality that happened while he was out on the campaign trail in the lead-up to his country’s general elections – the very foundation of democracy.

A 41-year-old man shot Abe twice from behind while he was giving a speech.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died five hours later.