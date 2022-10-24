Abduction allegation false: COMPOL

[File Photo]

The alleged abduction case of an 18-year-old sales assistant who was alleged to have been forcefully taken by two men, drugged, and taken to an unknown location has been proven false by Police investigation.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho in a statement says they will now investigate those involved in the initial social media post along the lines of ‘False representation’ under the False Information Act.

A report was received at the Lautoka Police Station claiming that while the woman was walking towards a nightclub on Saturday night, a black car pulled over to the side of the road and forced her into the vehicle.

The complainant claims that she was drugged and taken to a house where she found herself naked.

According to Police, the woman also claimed that another young girl was found in the same house also allegedly drugged by their supposed kidnappers.

Qiliho says that the search conducted at the house in question proved negative as there were no such findings made.

COMPOL adds that according to witnesses who have come forward, CCTV footage obtained and mobile phone records, investigators have ruled out the claims made in the post.

Police say a 50-year-old man who saw the alleged victim on the day after the abduction claims had seen her walking along the road and asked where she was going where she stated Lautoka city.

The man then proceeded to ask her if anything had happened to which she said that she was abducted the day before at around 5 pm.

Qiliho adds that investigators have gathered information from one of her associates where she stated they finished work at 6 pm and were communicating with each other via phone up until 11 pm when she stated that she was outside a nightclub.

The owner of a shop located in Saru, Lautoka told investigators that he recalled the girl after seeing her photos on social media as she had called into the shop with another young boy who frequented the shop, at around 8 pm the same night of the alleged abduction.

Police managed to track down the 19-year-old residing in Natabua, Lautoka who stated that he met the 18-year-old earlier in the day at her workplace and agreed to meet later in the day at around 5 pm.

They met up with other friends where they began drinking, and later the same evening saw her in a nightclub.

It is alleged that she had asked him if she could stay at his place as she could not go home as she was heavily intoxicated.

Permission was sought from other family members whereby she went and spent the night in Natabua at the 19-year-old’s family home. Statements gathered from other family members are that she was with them until 7 am the next morning when they had breakfast before returning home.

According to the family of the 19-year-old, they were shocked to see the social media posts regarding her alleged abduction.