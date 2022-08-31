ABC senior management personnel visit FBC

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation takes interest in partnering with the Pacific Media particularly in Fiji.

This was highlighted by ABC Managing Director David Anderson during his visit to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today.

The ABC has been vital in providing assistance to Fijian media, with training and equipment support.

Anderson says the ABC continues to build relations with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, particularly in advancing the work of the media.

”Its really important for us as a nation and its important for people in the Pacific. We are always looking to help wherever we can, including by providing training. We are always looking for great stories to come out of the Pacific, told by the people of the Pacific”.

Chief of ABC Asia Pacific News Matthew O’Sullivan says this tour is crucial to ensuring that they work closely with the media in the Pacific to tell stories of the region.

”We are here to listen , learn and to know how Fiji has come out of the pandemic and how we might be able to work together”.

Fijian Broadcasting Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a number of areas have been identified where both organizations can work together.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is the first tour by a foreign media body to our shores, which will make the relations stronger to ensure better collaboration between the two organizations.