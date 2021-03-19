Abaca villagers venture into coffee

Villagers of Abaca in Lautoka are now hoping to turn their coffee plantation into a business project.

Coffee grower, Isaia Vuda says they discovered wild coffee plants growing in the area about two years ago and they brought in an expert who verified the plants were Arabica coffee.

Also known as the Arabian coffee, it is believed to be the first species of coffee to be cultivated, representing about 60% of global production.

Vuda says they started to collect the plants and move them into a farm, hoping to become a coffee supplier in Fiji.

They currently have 200 plants which are expected to be harvested soon.

Vuda estimates that 1 plant will be able to generate at least $10,000 a year and a few businesses have already shown interest in partnering with them.

According to Vuda they also have the Robusta coffee however it has a stronger, harsher, bitter taste, with grainy or rubbery overtones.