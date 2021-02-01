Abaca villagers plead for a bridge

Villagers of Abaca in Lautoka are hoping that a bridge will be constructed soon to make travel easier.

Village headman, Ratu Inoke Kubu says the only entry and exit for the village is via a stream and during a heavy downpour, the area is usually flooded, making it risky to cross.

Kubu says at times they’ve had to attempt crossing the flooded stream during emergencies if there is no alternative route while in some instances, they have to set up camp and wait for the water to recede.

Article continues after advertisement

The distance from the crossing to Abaca Village is 8.5km.

According to Kubu, with Abaca also a tourist site, visitors have been unable to cross because the stream is flooded.

He says they have also raised the issue with the Minister for Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy during one of his tours.

The villagers have been informed that the matter has been directed to the Fiji Roads Authority.

At least 100 people live at Abaca Village about half an hour’s drive from Lautoka City.