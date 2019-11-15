A350s fuel efficient with increased capacity for more travelers

Over 238 flights have been operated by the Fiji Airways A350 aircraft.

These lights were between Nadi and Los Angeles, Sydney and Auckland between December and 14th February.

Civil Aviation Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new aircraft offer significant performance benefits in terms of fuel utilization.

Updating Parliament on the performance of the two A350, Sayed-Khaiyum says the planes have become a favourite for travelers with Fiji Airways.

“ If one of the airlines A330 operated the same flight it would have consumed six-hundred and ninety five tonnes more fuel and on a direct comparison based on the same passenger and cargo load over the A330 – the A350 will save one point six tonnes of fuel per return flight between Nadi and Auckland. Two point one tonnes of fuel per return flight between Nadi and Sydney and 9.6 tonnes of fuel per return flight via Nadi and Los Angeles.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this shows an immediate fuel saving for the national carrier which in turn is great for Fiji’s cost deflection and carbon footprint.

“The A350 carries 20 more tonnes cargo with a full load of passengers from Nadi to Los Angeles. There’s obviously good news for exporters in the Agriculture Sector. The Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Fisheries and various other ministers involved the industry and trade. We are promoting Fijian products and obviously it makes it more attractive for exporters and importers who are sending goods to Fiji itself.”

The Minister highlighted the A350 aircraft also offer twenty-percent increase in capacity on average over the A330 per flight – which means more potential visitors.