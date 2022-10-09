A time to reflect says Bainimarama

Fiji Flag. [File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji’s 52nd anniversary celebration tomorrow will mark our achievement as a nation.

Bainimarama highlighted this today while celebrating Prophet Mohammed’s birthday with believers at the Na’Unatul Islam Masjid in Drasa Vitogo in Lautoka.

The Prime Minister says the Prophet is one of history’s greatest thinkers, and he left behind virtues that are now considered universal guiding virtues for people from all walks of life.

Bainimarama urges Fijians to be guided by the virtues extolled by Prophet Mohammed, such as respect, peace, unity, justice, charity, and compassion for the progress of our nation.

“We live by these virtues, we live by these values, secure in the knowledge that our Fijian identity is not a realm of a single religion, single province, background, or ethnicity. Our national character transcends these boundaries. “This was never more clearly on display than during the dark days of the COVID pandemic.”

Bainimarama says Fiji has come a long way, and the recent history is what he wishes to maintain.

“We will do more, than mark 52 years of history. We will celebrate the inclusive and united Fiji we have forged today, a change we undertook and achieved in our recent history that I will do everything possible to see preserved through all the years ahead.”

Bainimarama says Fijians have proved that their strength can be measured by the care and compassion they show and share with fellow Fijians.

He says if Fijians seek to deepen the bond that exists between us, we will continue to advance our nation and the people towards a brighter future.

The Prime Minister has also sent out an invitation for the commemoration of Fiji Day celebration in Lautoka tomorrow.