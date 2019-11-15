Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

A strong wind warning remains in force for most Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 13, 2020 8:08 am

A strong wind warning is in force for most land areas in the Fiji group as Tropical Depression TD02F continues to track eastwards.

TD02F was located about 430km west-southwest of Rotuma at 3am today and brings with it associated gale-force winds and active rain bands that are expected to affect parts of the group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Yasawa group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern parts of Viti Levu, coral coast to Pacific Harbour and the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Office says fresh to strong easterly winds with an average speed up to 45km/hr gusting up to 55km/hr can be expected.

Occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms over Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Northern Lau group.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.