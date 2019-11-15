A strong wind warning remains in force for most Fiji

A strong wind warning is in force for most land areas in the Fiji group as Tropical Depression TD02F continues to track eastwards.

TD02F was located about 430km west-southwest of Rotuma at 3am today and brings with it associated gale-force winds and active rain bands that are expected to affect parts of the group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Yasawa group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern parts of Viti Levu, coral coast to Pacific Harbour and the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Office says fresh to strong easterly winds with an average speed up to 45km/hr gusting up to 55km/hr can be expected.

Occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms over Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Northern Lau group.