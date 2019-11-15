A second complainant alleges sexual harassment in Sudhakar saga

Another woman has come forward claiming to have been harassed by the now former Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar.

The woman claims that Sudhakar made repeated unwanted advances towards her on several occasions.

The first complainant in a Statutory Declaration notes the details of her alleged harassment.

She claims Sudhakar made unwanted sexual advances towards her on more than one occasion.

She says she requested that Sudhakar attend a meeting with foreign visitors carrying out a multi-million dollar project in the Northern Division to which the minister later told her that she owed him a kiss for accepting the invitation.

The woman, who is part of the legal fraternity further claims that Sudhakar asked her to go to his house for drinks and when she declined, he insisted that he pick her up and drop her off in his official vehicle.

Fiji Women Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says people in power should be held accountable for their actions.

“The onus is also on the Minister of this country that he needs to remove himself from this whole thing voluntarily while the investigation is going on”.

Meanwhile the FijiFirst Government asked Sudhakar to resign amidst the allegations but he refused, triggering disciplinary proceedings under the Party Constitution.