A day to rejoice: Kurulo

Christmas is a season to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who established, redeemed, and restored the relationship between men and God.

Founder of Christian Mission Fellowship International, Reverend Suliasi Kurulo, highlighted this at the church’s Christmas service this morning.

Reverend Kurulo says this has fulfilled a long-awaited promise and is God’s greatest gift to the world.

He says this has paved the way for humanity to attain eternal life.

“The reason why Jesus came and that is to save the world. So, that we might be saved. He loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life, and that’s the great desire that he came to save your soul so that you can be saved … that you can become the son of God and you can also have eternal life as God’s gracious gift to everyone who puts their faith and trust in him.”

Reverend Kurulo says this is a day to rejoice in God’s salvation of humanity.

Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai also shared similar sentiments at Centenary Church’s Christmas service.

“This is a joyous day. We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is important that we are reminded on the reason of the joyous celebration. The reason of the joyous celebration is that the Lord is with us – this is liberation and freedom at last.”

As Fijians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ today, the warmth of Christmas was witnessed as families and friends gathered to celebrate over carol singing, gospel sharing, and the traditional Christmas lunch.