A celebration of love, mercy, forgiveness and tolerance: Rabuka

Sitiveni Rabuka

As the country celebrates Christmas today, new Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has encouraged Fijians to be kind and to accept those with different religious beliefs.

He says we must live as good neighbors and acknowledge that we are duty-bound to forgive our enemies and those who hurt us.

Rabuka states that in this year’s Christmas, we must celebrate with the joy of Christ’s birth.

“Let us bow before him, let us adore him, let us pray in thanksgiving and lift our voices onto him in Christmas carols and songs of praise.If you are gripped by sadness, nursing broken hearts and dealing with many difficulties, be strong, take heart, the Prince of Peace is here.”

Rabuka has called on families to enjoy this festive season with loved ones and stay in the light and love of Christmas.

He also reiterates that the birth of Jesus Christ and his time on earth depicts a unique message of love, mercy, peace, forgiveness, hope, tolerance, and faith.

Rabuka further stated that Jesus sowed the seeds of a faith that would spread throughout the world and those seeds were carried to Fiji by missionaries. This, he says allowed the light of Christ to shine on our islands.

The new PM says it shines for us until now and it changed the way we thought and acted, it also gave us a standard for perfect living and while it is difficult to meet Christ’s expectations, we do not give up.