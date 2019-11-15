98 CCTV cameras installed in Suva City

In an effort to keep Fijians in Suva safe, new CCTV cameras have been installed.

The Suva City Council has installed 98 CCTV units.

Council Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says surveillance has been increased to ensure Fijians are protected on the streets especially in high- crime areas.

“Trying to ensure that if we are going to fight crime let’s look at technology how best to prevent crime from happening and these are deterrence that we want to put up. So one of the things we try to do is put out CCTV and put a notice that if you are trying to be naughty we are watching you and with that lights in the dark spots. Putting out lights so it helps protect people at night as well.”

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, says they’re working with the SCC to include feed from some CCTV cameras into their command centre at Totogo.

“The discussions about the cameras have been ongoing since last year and we are grateful to the Suva City Council for allowing us to work together to identify the troubled areas to mount the cameras and we are also having discussions about linking up the current cameras that SCC have to our command centre so that’s the ongoing work the two institutions.”

The SCC confirms that another 20 CCTV cameras will be installed in the City in the coming months.