9,674 FNPF members eligible to make full withdrawal

More than 9,000 Fiji National Provident Fund members who are between the ages of 50 and 54 years will be allowed to fully withdraw funds from their FNPF account.

FNPF CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu says these 9,764 members have been unemployed for more than a year and they can only fully withdraw their funds if they have a balance of $10,000 or less.

“The intention is that they are nearing their retirement and their balances are low. Our restriction was on the basis that any amount above $10,000 has a meaningful pension amount. So any amount below that $10,000 won’t make a bigger difference so our preference is to give them the money now. They can think up of doing SME or whatever to build up their funds for retirement. That was the main intention.”

Vodonaivalu says this is part of the change that was introduced by FNPF during the pandemic.