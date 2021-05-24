Home

News

95 structural fires between January and October

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 4:10 pm

A total of $5.8 million was lost to 95 structural fire incidents recorded from January to the end of last month.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane. says most fire incidents were recorded in the Western Division with 45 cases, 34 incidents in the Central and Eastern Divisions and the Northern Division recorded 15 cases.

Sowane says from the 95 structural fire incidents, 88 were residential and seven were commercial fire incidents.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that careless burning has been identified as the root cause of bush and grass fire.

“According to our record, for the same period, there has been a total of 779 bush, rubbish, and grass fires across the country, of which 128 occurred in the Central /Eastern Division, 572 in the Western Division and 79 in the Northern Division.”

Sowane says most houses destroyed by fire incidents are not compliant with safety requirements.

“A large number of fires are known to have been caused by negligence on the part of the members of the community. NFA officers are available to deliver effective risk reduction guidance and activities to prevent fires and emergencies to better prepare our fellow Fijians from the devastating impact of fires.”

The Authority has developed an Integrated Community Fire Warden and Emergency Framework to help minimize fire incidents within our community.

