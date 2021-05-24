95 percent of affected areas now have power supply

The Energy Fiji Limited has so far restored 95 percent power supply to Viti Levu especially in the Western Division.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says accessibility is an issue for the remaining areas that are still without power.

Patel says they anticipate that the remaining 5 percent will have their power restored before Saturday.

“My team had to walk along the way, on hills and small creeks and rivers and finally they got to the site, once they got to the site, they identify the fault and once they rectify the fault we had to have an outage, rectify the fault we had to switch off the line. That’s was when there was an outage that happened yesterday at the Western Division around 1.30pm. I think at that time, most of our customers feel that there was another outage.

Patel commends customers for their patience and also applauded his team for working tirelessly in the last three days to restore power supply.

He adds power supply in the North and the Eastern Division was not affected.