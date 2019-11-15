Home

95% drop in tour business from China

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 29, 2020 1:16 pm

The Tour Managers have recorded a 95% drop in business from the Chinese market due since the COVID-19 outbreak late last year.

Company manager sales and relations Jack Rong says China represents the biggest tourism market for Tour Managers, making up 64% of revenue for the past 10 years.

Speaking at the 2020 Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Forum themed – Business in the Wake of COVID-19, Rong said every year about 5, 200 Chinese tourists visit our shores.

He says due to the virus outbreak they have suffered about $1.8 million loss between January and this month.

“The customers we have or Chinese tourists now are from the Australian and New Zealand market and those Chinese who travel to Fiji they stay three months in Australia or New Zealand and they have to get out for two or three days and this business is very little for us.”

Rong says for now they are hopeful a cure will be found for COVID-19, so the industry can get back on track.

