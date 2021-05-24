95 complaints against essential services

The Consumer Council of Fiji states that 95 complaints have been filed against essential services, which involve complaints against utility companies, pharmaceutical companies, and public transportation providers.

Council CEO Seema Shandil says this is concerning as essential services are mostly acquired by people, and service providers need to improve their customer service.

Shandil says complaints range from utility providers charging exhibited bills, expired medication being retailed to consumers, increase in prices of medication, poor customer services, non-disclosure of information (in relation to fee charges), and buses failing to operate as per schedules.

“There are some traders who are not willing to provide any form of redress even if the issues arise from their end even if they are selling unmatchable quality products, so we do face issues because they are not forthcoming, they are not supportive and they do not provide any form of redress”

She adds that such cases have been flagged to law enforcement authorities.

The council is urging customers to reach out to the Council if they face such issues.