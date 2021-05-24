Home

9,400 recipients benefit from disability allowance program

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 3:30 am

The Fijian Government is financially supporting 9,400 recipients through the Disability Allowance Scheme.

The programme that has been ongoing since 2017 is designed to support those with a permanent disability.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar confirms that the Disability Allowance is awarded after an assessment is done by the Disability Officers.

Akbar says ‘that the Disability Allowance assists persons with disabilities have access to health, education and other government services.

She adds that the Fijian Government has allocated $10.8million for the Disability Allowance Scheme and they estimate will be able to reach all who would qualify for this assistance.

The Ministry also offers assistance to those who are long term unemployed through the Poverty Benefit Scheme as well as provides assistance to vulnerable children through the Care and Protection Scheme.

 

