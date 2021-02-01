Home

936 people undergoing 14-day mandatory quarantine

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 7, 2021 10:35 am

936 people who recently arrived from overseas are undergoing their 14-day mandatory quarantine in government-supervised border quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Health confirms that one active border quarantine case remains admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation unit.

The Ministry has been conducting a daily average of 279 tests per day over the past seven days.

A total of 39,378 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on March 19th, 2020.

