News
936 people undergoing 14-day mandatory quarantine
April 7, 2021 10:35 am
936 people who recently arrived from overseas are undergoing their 14-day mandatory quarantine in government-supervised border quarantine facilities.
The Ministry of Health confirms that one active border quarantine case remains admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation unit.
The Ministry has been conducting a daily average of 279 tests per day over the past seven days.
Article continues after advertisement
A total of 39,378 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on March 19th, 2020.
Sponsored Links