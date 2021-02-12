Home

$90m invested in MSMEs

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 12, 2021 10:30 am
Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya speaking at the University of the South Pacific’s Entrepreneurial Fair. [Source: Fijian Government]

The government has invested $90m in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises over the past few years.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says this investment is done through various targeted programmes, as MSMEs are the engine of growth for the Fijian economy.

Speaking at the University of the South Pacific’s Entrepreneurial Fair, Koya highlighted that the pandemic has taught us that we cannot rely on the Tourism Sector alone.

Koya says it is important to diversify our economic base as we must adapt to the new normal.

The Minister says the Government has several programmes to help youth become self-sufficient entrepreneurs.

The Ministry, through the MSME Fiji and Co-operatives teams, has in the past year, helped more than 2,000 businesses in understanding their costs, pricing, business planning, and forecasts, post-disaster recovery.

