90 percent of water restored in disrupted areas

The Water Authority of Fiji is working to restore water in all areas that experienced water cuts from Thursday with some areas still yet to receive a normal supply.

WAF says water supply has been restored in 90 percent of the areas that were initially affected by the unplanned shutdown.

Inia Raiyawa of Kinoya says he didn’t know there was going to be a water cut which left him and his family unprepared.

“We didn’t have any advance warning about the water cut. We would have filled up all the buckets and all the empty drums.”

As a result of the water cuts in the Suva Nausori corridor, a number of workplaces and schools recorded a lower than normal attendance.

Meanwhile, WAF says they are facing some obstacles in terms of restoration with some Fijians having resorted to opening and tampering with fire hydrants.

They are urging Fijians to refrain from doing so as it is illegal and it further disturbs water supply efforts to those households in the remaining disrupted areas.

WAF says a fire hydrant along Kauvesi Park in Raiwai has been damaged causing system imbalances and affecting the hydraulics of the water supply reticulation.

Concerns were also raised by people living in areas which were not listed in areas that would experience disruptions in the water supply but did so eventually.

Water Authority has explained that once the water level goes down in the main reservoir, the rest of the reservoirs which are fed by the main reservoir get affected to.

This resulted in areas that were not listed for experiencing water cuts experiencing disruptions.