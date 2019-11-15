$9.6m spent on tackling bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis

The Agriculture Ministry says they have prioritized their resources to tackle bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says in the last ten years, more than 4000 dairy cattle’s died due to bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis.

Dr Reddy says these diseases had huge impact on the dairy production and presented the biggest challenge to dairy farmers in the industry.

“Over the last five years the Ministry had doubled its investment to a dedicated programs. A total of $9.6 million has already been allocated to combat these diseases in the last five years and we are making good progress, $2 million per year. Between 2010 and 2019 we doubled the number of cattles tested for brucellosis and TB. In 2019 infected cattles were less than 2.8 percent of the total cattle tested.”

Dr Reddy says the Ministry is now promoting dairy in rural areas and are taking the market to the farmers through establishment of mini collection centers.