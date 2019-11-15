$9.38m allocated to carry out Rural Electrification in this financial year

The government has allocated $9.38million to carry out Rural Electrification projects this financial year.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says despite the COVID-19 global pandemic and slow economic growth, the government continues to ensure that reliable power is supplied to all Fijians by 2021.

Usamate says the project will enable villagers in rural areas to use technology and also experience sustainable electricity supply.

“This shows government’s commitment to ensuring that no Fijian is left behind in terms of development such as electrification. Secondly to have 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2036 and third to achieve net zero emission by the year 2050.”

Usamate says the government has invested about $291.5million on Rural Electrification Projects in the last 11 years and this includes grid extensions, solar home systems, and micro hydro and energy hydro systems.

The Ministry together with the European Union recently commissioned Yasawa High School 30KW solar hybrid project on Naviti Island in the Yasawa group.