89% of Lau’s population resides in urban centres

The increasing number of people leaving the Lau province for urban centres is expected to top discussions on the second day of the Lau Provincial Council meeting today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that around 89 percent of Lau’s population resides in urban areas like Suva.

The Prime Minister is reminding the provincial council members that they need to have clear and consistent coordination between their urban and maritime populations.

“To strengthen urban outreach amongst the iTaukei, all Provincial Council urban representatives will be required to improve their coordination with their respective Provincial Officers and the iTaukei Affairs Board.”

Bainimarama says the most special times in Lau are Christmas and Easter, when many residing in urban centres return to their communities and reunite with friends and family.

He stresses that the Fijian government will continue to make those special moments a more regular occurrence by ensuring that the maritime services and oceanic path to the islands can be travelled reliably and affordably.