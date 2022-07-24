89 graduate from forestry training

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji / Facebook]

Eighty-nine youths graduated from a three-week training organised by the Ministry of Forestry.

The training included learning basic skills in chainsaw operations, nursery training, potting, portable sawmill training and sustainable forest management.

While attending the graduation ceremony, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the government has invested one million dollars in training programs under the Ministry of Forestry.

He says these investments provided youths with an opportunity to learn about sustainable forest practices as well as the skills needed to acquire jobs locally and/or overseas.

Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged the participants for upskilling themselves.

”When you up skill yourselves, whether it is a certificate, whether it is a diploma, whether it is a master, whether it is a bachelor’s education, whether it is a certificate one, two, three, or four, whichever one it is, it is yours forever.”

The AG also held a talanoa session with the community on the 2022-2023 National budget.