88 households in Rakiraki to benefit from extension of electrical grid

The Prime Minister today commissioned a new crossing and the extension of an electrical grid to 88 households in Nausori Village, Rakiraki.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they have built 10 crossings in the past two years at a cost of $17 million.

The Nausori crossing was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston and is vital to villagers and farmers in the surrounding countryside.

Bainimarama says the government is committed to building quality infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the extension of the electrical grid to 88 household will benefit more than 350 people.

The PM adds they are working with international funders and the private sector to create sustainable ways to generate power at the local level.