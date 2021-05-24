$87,000 utilized in emergency water supplies

More than $80,000 has been used by Rural and Maritime Development for emergency water supplies.

While responding to a question on the utilization of the budgetary allocation, Minister Inia Seruiratu says $300,000 was provided for the program.

Seruiratu says the allocation is usually to cater for the prolonged dry period where rural communities have problems with their water sources.

“We have used about 29 percent of the allocation. We are in the La Nina period and there will be a lot of rainfall and this is why the slow utilization. While we have a lot of rainfall in most parts of Fiji some areas are facing water problems. “

He says water carting was carried out in a number of areas in Rewa, Serua and Namosi.