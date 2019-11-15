$85m drug raid in Kadavu in a month

The Fiji Police Force has intensified its drug operation around the country resulting in the seizure of over $85m worth of drugs from Kadavu alone.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says a team of police officers has been in Kadavu, trekking terrains for hours to reach the marijuana farms.

ACP Khan says the use of drones has increased the police officer’s ability to reach marijuana farms.

“We have now seized more than 1.2 tonnes of drugs out there and the drones have been massive assistance to us in terms of the coverage that we have been doing and the value of 1.2 tonnes is crossing is more than $85m.”

He adds Police have also managed to arrest the cultivators and peddlers.

“So far in Kadavu alone, we have got 15 arrests that were done and the mainland there have been several arrests that have been done not only for Indian hemp or marijuana we have arrested people for in possession of methamphetamine as well.”

Kadavu is not the only hotspot for drug cultivation in the country.

Police have also identified other areas and working on operations to root out the drug problem.

The current drug operation is being conducted in phases and police are expected to carry out raids in other areas as well.