84 percent premature deaths due to NCD

Lack of physical inactivity, poor unbalanced diet, abuse of tobacco and alcohol account for 84 percent of premature deaths in the country.

World Health Organization’s Strategic Planning Officer, Shiva Anjini Singh says 84 percent of premature deaths in the country is due to non-communicable disease and this is becoming a socio-economic burden.

“Emphasis must be put of primordial prevention and enhancing wellness in the community rather than crisis management approaches.”

She adds such approaches only focus on NCD control and strengthening resilience to disasters and pandemics.

According to a STEP survey carried out in 2011, 66.9 percent of Fijians are obese, 14.4 percent had raised fasting blood sugar, 85 percent eat less than five servings of fruits and vegetables while 16.6 percent population smoked daily.