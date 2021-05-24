84 arrested for not wearing masks

The Southern Divisions has recorded the highest number of arrests of individuals for failing to wear face masks.

Of the total 84 arrests, 79 reports are from the Southern Division.

This is in comparison to the 98 arrests made over the last 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Other reports included nine cases for breach of social gathering restriction and five for breach of curfew.

The Eastern Division recorded ten reports of failing to wear a mask, while eight similar arrests were made in the Central Division.

The Western Division recorded four cases, one for breach of curfew and three were for social gathering.

Three men were drinking alcohol at the Ba Market, while a 54-year-old plumber was arrested while returning from a kava session during curfew hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says they continue to enforce the mandatory wearing of masks in a public place within a containment or lockdown zone.

He warns failure to do so will result in arrests.