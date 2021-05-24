$800, 000 damage to energy infrastructure

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 21, 2022 6:43 am

Fiji’s energy infrastructure sustained approximately $800,000 damage on top of the additional operating costs of responding to Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says the fast actions of EFL engineers have since restored power to nearly all of Fiji.

Only Colata in Korovou in the Central Division and Yaloku in Ba in the Western Division are without electricity due to the difficulty of getting EFL engineers to the damaged infrastructure.

Usamate says EFL is working closely with the disaster officials to overcome these issues of access and restore power to all Fijians.

